Tuesday's game that pits the CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) versus the Chicago State Cougars (1-2) at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of CSU Northridge, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 74, Chicago State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-5.2)

CSU Northridge (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Chicago State Performance Insights

Offensively, Chicago State was the 205th-ranked team in the nation (70.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 264th (73.0 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Cougars were 163rd in college basketball in rebounds (32.0 per game) last season. They were 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1 per game).

Last season Chicago State was ranked 249th in the country in assists with 12.2 per game.

The Cougars made 8.3 3-pointers per game and shot 33.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 74th and 193rd, respectively, in the nation.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.4% from downtown last year, Chicago State was 218th and 229th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Chicago State took 57% of its shots from inside the arc, and 43% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66.3% of Chicago State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 33.7% were 3-pointers.

