The Chicago State Cougars (1-2) face the CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago State Moneyline CSU Northridge Moneyline BetMGM Chicago State (-2.5) 149.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chicago State (-2.5) 150.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends (2022-23)

Chicago State put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 23 times last season.

CSU Northridge went 11-16-0 ATS last season.

The Matadors and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 27 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.