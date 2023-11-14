How to Watch Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Chicago State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cougars had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Matadors' opponents made.
- Chicago State had a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Matadors ranked 270th.
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Cougars scored were only 1.7 more points than the Matadors gave up (68.6).
- When Chicago State scored more than 68.6 points last season, it went 9-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Chicago State scored 21.9 more points per game (86.6) than it did when playing on the road (64.7).
- In home games, the Cougars surrendered 13.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in away games (76.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Chicago State fared better when playing at home last year, making 11.1 threes per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 70-41
|Stroh Center
|11/9/2023
|Mercer
|L 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 78-67
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/14/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.