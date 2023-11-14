The CSU Northridge Matadors (1-1) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

Last season, the Cougars had a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.6% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Matadors' opponents made.

Chicago State had a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Matadors ranked 270th.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Cougars scored were only 1.7 more points than the Matadors gave up (68.6).

When Chicago State scored more than 68.6 points last season, it went 9-5.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Chicago State scored 21.9 more points per game (86.6) than it did when playing on the road (64.7).

In home games, the Cougars surrendered 13.4 fewer points per game (63.1) than in away games (76.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Chicago State fared better when playing at home last year, making 11.1 threes per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 31.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

