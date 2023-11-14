Tuesday's game features the Ball State Cardinals (2-0) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-3) clashing at Jones Convocation Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 100-45 victory for heavily favored Ball State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Cougars dropped their last matchup 100-42 against Minnesota on Sunday.

Chicago State vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 100, Chicago State 45

Chicago State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars had a -545 scoring differential last season, falling short by 19.5 points per game. They put up 60.5 points per game, 268th in college basketball, and allowed 80.0 per contest to rank 359th in college basketball.

The Cougars put up 66.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 56.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

Defensively Chicago State was better at home last year, ceding 72.8 points per game, compared to 85.4 in road games.

