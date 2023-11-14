The Bradley Braves (2-0) and the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) meet in a game with no set line at Carver Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

Bradley compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.

Bradley's .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Tarleton State's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 70.7 142.6 62.7 130.6 134.2 Tarleton State 71.9 142.6 67.9 130.6 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

Last year, the Braves scored only 2.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Texans allowed (67.9).

Bradley had a 13-3 record against the spread and an 18-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 17-13-0 15-15-0 Tarleton State 13-15-0 12-16-0

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Tarleton State 15-1 Home Record 12-2 8-5 Away Record 2-12 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.