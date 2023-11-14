The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) battle the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Bradley vs. Tarleton State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Tarleton State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-9.5) 133.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bradley went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

The Braves and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Tarleton State put together a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, 12 of the Texans' games hit the over.

