The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) take on the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Stats Insights

The Braves shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.

In games Bradley shot higher than 44.4% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.

The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Texans ranked 347th.

Last year, the Braves scored only 2.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Texans gave up (67.9).

Bradley had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Bradley fared better at home last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game in road games.

The Braves allowed 56.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.

In home games, Bradley made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule