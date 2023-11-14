How to Watch Bradley vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) take on the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bradley Stats Insights
- The Braves shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
- In games Bradley shot higher than 44.4% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
- The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Texans ranked 347th.
- Last year, the Braves scored only 2.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Texans gave up (67.9).
- Bradley had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Bradley Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Bradley fared better at home last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game in road games.
- The Braves allowed 56.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Bradley made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UAB
|W 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/11/2023
|Utah State
|W 72-66
|Carver Arena
|11/14/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Carver Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tulane
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Carver Arena
