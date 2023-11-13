Zach LaVine and his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LaVine, in his most recent showing, had 19 points in a 119-108 win over the Pistons.

In this piece we'll dive into LaVine's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-102)

Over 23.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Over 4.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Looking to bet on one or more of LaVine's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, allowing 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds per contest last season, 20th in the NBA in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.9.

Giving up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach LaVine vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 37 13 5 7 1 1 0 2/16/2023 32 18 4 2 1 0 1 12/28/2022 43 24 2 4 4 0 0 11/23/2022 34 18 5 5 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.