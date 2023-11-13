The Missouri Tigers (1-1) host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Mizzou Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville and its opponent combined to go over the point total 18 out of 28 times last season.

The Cougars were 13-15-0 against the spread last season.

Missouri (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 5.2% more often than SIU-Edwardsville (13-15-0) last season.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 78.9 153.5 74.4 145.7 149.6 SIU-Edwardsville 74.6 153.5 71.3 145.7 144.3

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 74.6 points per game last year were just 0.2 more points than the 74.4 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

SIU-Edwardsville put together a 7-4 ATS record and an 11-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 16-15-0 16-15-0 SIU-Edwardsville 13-15-0 18-10-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri SIU-Edwardsville 16-3 Home Record 9-5 5-5 Away Record 7-8 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

