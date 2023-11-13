Monday's contest at Mizzou Arena has the Missouri Tigers (1-1) matching up with the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-56 win as our model heavily favors Missouri.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Columbia, Missouri

Venue: Mizzou Arena

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 76, SIU-Edwardsville 56

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-19.9)

Missouri (-19.9) Computer Predicted Total: 131.3

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

With 74.6 points per game on offense, SIU-Edwardsville was 109th in the country last season. At the other end, it surrendered 71.3 points per contest, which ranked 217th in college basketball.

With 34.2 rebounds per game, the Cougars were 49th in the nation. They ceded 31.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 231st in college basketball.

SIU-Edwardsville ranked 237th in the nation with 12.3 dimes per game.

The Cougars averaged 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (90th-ranked).

The Cougars drained 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 32.9% three-point percentage (249th-ranked).

SIU-Edwardsville allowed 7.1 treys per game (165th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.5% (160th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by SIU-Edwardsville last year, 62.5% of them were two-pointers (71.7% of the team's made baskets) and 37.5% were three-pointers (28.3%).

