The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) play the Missouri Tigers (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Betting Trends (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville compiled a 13-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Cougars were an underdog by 17.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Missouri went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 16 Tigers games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.