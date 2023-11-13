The Missouri Tigers (1-1) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Last season, SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Cougars were the 49th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.

The Cougars put up only 0.2 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Tigers gave up (74.4).

SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville put up more points at home (76.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

The Cougars gave up fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than on the road (74) last season.

At home, SIU-Edwardsville sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). SIU-Edwardsville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule