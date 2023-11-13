The Missouri Tigers (1-1) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Last season, SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 49th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.
  • The Cougars put up only 0.2 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Tigers gave up (74.4).
  • SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • SIU-Edwardsville put up more points at home (76.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • The Cougars gave up fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than on the road (74) last season.
  • At home, SIU-Edwardsville sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). SIU-Edwardsville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Dayton L 63-47 UD Arena
11/9/2023 North Park W 92-67 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/13/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/16/2023 Denver - Mitchell Center
11/17/2023 Nicholls State - Mitchell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.