Nikola Vucevic NBA Player Preview vs. the Bucks - November 13
The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this piece we'll break down Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
- Points Prop: Over 18.5 (+100)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)
Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Bucks were ranked 14th in the league defensively last year, conceding 113.3 points per game.
- Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.
- The Bucks gave up 23.9 assists per game last season (fifth in the NBA).
- On defense, the Bucks conceded 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 11th in the league.
Nikola Vucevic vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/5/2023
|34
|21
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2/16/2023
|31
|22
|16
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12/28/2022
|36
|15
|14
|5
|3
|3
|0
|11/23/2022
|30
|18
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
