When the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) and Chicago Bulls (4-6) square off at Fiserv Forum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, DeMar DeRozan will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls defeated the Pistons on Sunday, 119-108. Their top scorer was DeRozan with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 29 1 1 0 4 2 Nikola Vucevic 21 12 4 2 1 3 Zach LaVine 19 3 2 1 0 1

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan averages 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic gives 14.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2.3 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Zach LaVine gets the Bulls 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso averages 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists, making 52.4% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Coby White provides the Bulls 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

