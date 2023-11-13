Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147)

DeRozan's 23.3 points per game are 0.8 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

DeRozan's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Monday's over/under (4.5).

Get DeRozan gear at Fanatics!

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Nikola Vucevic has averaged 14.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Vucevic's year-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Zach LaVine is scoring 24.5 points per game, 1.0 higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

LaVine has collected 1.3 assists per game, 3.2 less than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 28.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -135)

Antetokounmpo has scored 24.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.0 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -125) 10.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106)

Monday's over/under for Damian Lillard is 24.5. That's 2.0 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He has hit three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.