When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Wyatt Kaiser find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaiser stats and insights

Kaiser is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Kaiser has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

