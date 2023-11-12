Sunday's contest that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-1) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Illinois. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Leathernecks lost their most recent outing 74-52 against Wisconsin on Thursday.

Western Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Illinois vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 69, Western Illinois 63

Western Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Leathernecks put up 67.5 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per contest last season (340th in college basketball). They had a -170 scoring differential and were outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Western Illinois put up 68.8 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 1.3 more points per game than its season average (67.5).

The Leathernecks put up 72.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

Western Illinois surrendered 73.1 points per game last year in home games, which was one fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (74.1).

