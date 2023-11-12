Sunday's contest features the Evansville Purple Aces (0-1) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (0-2) facing off at Sam M. Vadalabene Center (on November 12) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Evansville, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Cougars suffered a 74-72 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 74, SIU-Edwardsville 69

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars put up 64.0 points per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 77.3 per contest last season (355th in college basketball). They had a -414 scoring differential and were outscored by 13.3 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville's offense was more effective in OVC games last season, tallying 69.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.0 PPG.

Offensively the Cougars performed better at home last season, averaging 66.8 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, SIU-Edwardsville surrendered 74.9 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 79.9.

