Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 12?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Ryan Donato a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Donato stats and insights
- In three of 12 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Donato has no points on the power play.
- Donato's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
