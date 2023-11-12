For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Ryan Donato a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Donato has no points on the power play.

Donato's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

