The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Vucevic, in his last action, had 26 points and six rebounds in a 116-115 loss to the Suns.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vucevic's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-104)

Over 17.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.5 points per game last year made the Pistons the 27th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA last year, allowing 44.7 per contest.

Giving up an average of 25.8 assists last year, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons allowed 12 made 3-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league in that category.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 32 12 4 1 1 0 0

