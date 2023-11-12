For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Nick Foligno a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, and has scored one goal.

Foligno has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

