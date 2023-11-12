Sunday's contest that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-2) versus the Valparaiso Beacons (0-0) at Lantz Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-59 in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Panthers enter this game after a 96-43 loss to Indiana on Thursday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Eastern Illinois vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Valparaiso 59

Other OVC Predictions

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers had a +198 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They put up 68.1 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and allowed 61.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

In conference games, Eastern Illinois averaged fewer points per contest (66.8) than its overall average (68.1).

Offensively the Panthers fared better at home last year, scoring 70.7 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Eastern Illinois allowed 61.1 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as it allowed in away games.

