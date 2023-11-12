DePaul vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) going head to head against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-62 win as our model heavily favors Louisville.
The Blue Demons enter this contest after a 99-52 victory against Stonehill on Thursday.
DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 76, DePaul 62
DePaul Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Blue Demons averaged 76.6 points per game last season (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (338th in college basketball). They had a +143 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- DePaul scored fewer points in conference play (76.1 per game) than overall (76.6).
- The Blue Demons averaged 80.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.
- At home, DePaul conceded 72.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (76).
