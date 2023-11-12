Can we count on Corey Perry scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Corey Perry score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Perry stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Perry has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Perry has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

