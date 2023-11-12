The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

White, in his last game (November 8 loss against the Suns), produced 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Over 13.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons conceded 118.5 points per contest last year, 27th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last season, conceding 44.7 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pistons gave up 25.8 per game last season, ranking them 18th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pistons were ranked ninth in the league last year, allowing 12 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 28 0 2 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.