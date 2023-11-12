Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) hit the court at Screaming Eagles Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Evansville, Indiana
- Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cougars Betting Records & Stats
- Last year 11 of Chicago State's games hit the over.
- The Cougars had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last season.
- Southern Indiana (9-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 34.6% of the time, 21.9% less often than Chicago State (13-10-0) last year.
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southern Indiana
|75.8
|146.1
|74.2
|147.2
|149.0
|Chicago State
|70.3
|146.1
|73.0
|147.2
|140.4
Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends
- The Cougars scored an average of 70.3 points per game last year, just 3.9 fewer points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles gave up to opponents.
- Chicago State went 5-0 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scored more than 74.2 points last season.
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southern Indiana
|9-17-0
|17-9-0
|Chicago State
|13-10-0
|11-12-0
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Southern Indiana
|Chicago State
|10-4
|Home Record
|8-0
|5-11
|Away Record
|3-20
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-0-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-10-0
|77.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.7
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-3-0
|12-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-9-0
