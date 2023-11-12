Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This matchup will start at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|73
|264th
|30th
|35
|Rebounds
|32
|163rd
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|12th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.