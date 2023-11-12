The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Screaming Eagles averaged.
  • Last season, Chicago State had a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Screaming Eagles finished 43rd.
  • The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were just 3.9 fewer points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles allowed.
  • When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Chicago State went 8-1.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (64.7).
  • The Cougars allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 on the road.
  • Chicago State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than on the road (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Bowling Green L 70-41 Stroh Center
11/9/2023 Mercer L 66-61 Jones Convocation Center
11/12/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
11/14/2023 CSU Northridge - Jones Convocation Center
11/16/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center

