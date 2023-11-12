The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Screaming Eagles averaged.

Last season, Chicago State had a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.

The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Screaming Eagles finished 43rd.

The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were just 3.9 fewer points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles allowed.

When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Chicago State went 8-1.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (64.7).

The Cougars allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 on the road.

Chicago State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than on the road (31.3%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule