Oddsmakers have set player props for DeMar DeRozan and others when the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons at United Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +118)

The 23.3 points DeRozan has scored per game this season is 1.8 more than his prop total set for Sunday (21.5).

He has collected 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 3.3 assists per game this season, 2.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 17.5-point over/under for Nikola Vucevic on Sunday is 3.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.5).

He collects 10.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Vucevic has picked up 2.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

Zach LaVine Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +120)

The 24.5 points Zach LaVine scores per game are 1.0 more than his over/under on Sunday.

His rebounding average of 4.5 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

LaVine averages 1.3 assists, 3.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

LaVine averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +120) 6.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Cade Cunningham has averaged 22.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 points less than Sunday's points prop total.

He has averaged three rebounds per game, 2.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game this year, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Sunday (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

