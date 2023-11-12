Bulls vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-8) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.
Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-7.5
|-
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Bulls are just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Chicago has won two of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 75%.
Bulls vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|0
|0%
|108.9
|218.8
|113.9
|227.6
|220.5
|Pistons
|0
|0%
|109.9
|218.8
|113.7
|227.6
|220.8
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago sports a worse record against the spread in home games (1-4-0) than it does in away games (1-3-0).
- The 108.9 points per game the Bulls put up are only 4.8 fewer points than the Pistons allow (113.7).
- Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when scoring more than 113.7 points.
Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|2-7
|0-0
|5-4
|Pistons
|5-5
|3-1
|6-4
Bulls vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Bulls
|Pistons
|108.9
|109.9
|24
|22
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|1-2
|113.9
|113.7
|17
|15
|1-2
|3-0
|2-1
|2-1
