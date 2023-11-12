The Detroit Pistons (2-8) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center. The game airs on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -7.5 -

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bulls are just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has won two of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Bulls vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 0 0% 108.9 218.8 113.9 227.6 220.5 Pistons 0 0% 109.9 218.8 113.7 227.6 220.8

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago sports a worse record against the spread in home games (1-4-0) than it does in away games (1-3-0).

The 108.9 points per game the Bulls put up are only 4.8 fewer points than the Pistons allow (113.7).

Chicago is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when scoring more than 113.7 points.

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Bulls and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 2-7 0-0 5-4 Pistons 5-5 3-1 6-4

Bulls vs. Pistons Point Insights

Bulls Pistons 108.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.9 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-2 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

