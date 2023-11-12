The Detroit Pistons (2-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the Chicago Bulls (3-6) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 114 - Pistons 110

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 6.5)

Pistons (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-3.9)

Bulls (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 223.2

The Pistons' .500 ATS win percentage (5-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .222 mark (2-7-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chicago's games have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (five out of nine), less often than Detroit's games have (six out of 10).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 2-3, while the Pistons are 2-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are putting up 108.9 points per game (25th-ranked in league). They are allowing 113.9 points per contest on defense (17th-ranked).

Chicago has been playing poorly when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA in boards per game (40.8) and third-worst in rebounds allowed per game (48.3).

The Bulls haven't put up many assists this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 22.6 assists per game.

When it comes to turnovers, things are clicking for Chicago, who is committing 11.7 turnovers per game (best in NBA) and forcing 15.9 turnovers per contest (fifth-best).

With 10.9 treys per game, the Bulls rank 23rd in the NBA. They have a 35% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 19th in the league.

