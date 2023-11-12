The Florida Panthers (8-4-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-7) at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers have won three straight games.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 12 times, and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

Chicago is 2-2 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has played five games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 40 (21st) Goals 31 (29th) 37 (9th) Goals Allowed 41 (13th) 5 (26th) Power Play Goals 5 (26th) 11 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (7th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks' 31 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 41 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 13th.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -10.

