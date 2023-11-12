How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Panthers matchup with the Blackhawks can be watched on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL, so tune in to catch the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|Panthers
|5-2 CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 41 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 13th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 31 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|12
|7
|4
|11
|4
|6
|38.7%
|Corey Perry
|12
|3
|5
|8
|7
|3
|-
|Nick Foligno
|12
|2
|6
|8
|3
|12
|47.2%
|Ryan Donato
|12
|3
|4
|7
|5
|9
|40.7%
|Tyler Johnson
|12
|4
|2
|6
|4
|4
|27.9%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 37 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league play.
- The Panthers' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|13
|9
|8
|17
|6
|3
|43.3%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|12
|5
|9
|14
|7
|13
|54.5%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|13
|3
|10
|13
|18
|7
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|13
|3
|8
|11
|7
|2
|25%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|13
|5
|4
|9
|10
|9
|40%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.