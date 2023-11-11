In the game between the Indiana State Sycamores and Western Illinois Leathernecks on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Sycamores to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Western Illinois vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Indiana State (-17.3) 51.3 Indiana State 34, Western Illinois 17

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks went 4-6-1 ATS last year.

In Leathernecks games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, six of Sycamores games hit the over.

Leathernecks vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 12.4 31.8 7.5 22.5 16.4 39.2 Western Illinois 14 48.2 16.3 47 12.2 49.2

