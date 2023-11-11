College football Week 11 action includes six games with MWC teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date the top performers and results.

Wyoming vs. UNLV

Week 11 MWC Results

UNLV 34 Wyoming 14

  • Pregame Favorite: UNLV (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 48.5

UNLV Leaders

  • Passing: Jayden Maiava (17-for-24, 232 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Maiava (11 ATT, 40 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Ricky White (12 TAR, 8 REC, 144 YDS)

Wyoming Leaders

  • Passing: Andrew Peasley (11-for-22, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Peasley (14 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Wyatt Wieland (5 TAR, 5 REC, 72 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UNLVWyoming
397Total Yards297
232Passing Yards176
165Rushing Yards121
1Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 11 MWC Games

Nevada Wolf Pack at Utah State Aggies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Utah State (-16.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Colorado State (-3.5)

New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Albertsons Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Boise State (-26.5)

Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: CEFCU Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: San Jose State (-2.5)

Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
  • TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)

