Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we enter Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the Ivy League on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Yale Bulldogs at Princeton Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Brown Bears at Columbia Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
