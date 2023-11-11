Week 11 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAA teams were in action for five games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Towson vs. Villanova | Albany (NY) vs. Stony Brook | Delaware vs. Campbell | William & Mary vs. Hampton | NC A&T vs. Rhode Island
Week 11 CAA Results
Villanova 33 Towson 10
- Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (15-for-24, 299 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (14 ATT, 85 YDS)
- Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (5 TAR, 5 REC, 180 YDS, 2 TDs)
Towson Leaders
- Passing: Nathan Kent (10-for-21, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Chris Watkins (6 ATT, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Carter Runyon (4 TAR, 4 REC, 34 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Villanova
|Towson
|555
|Total Yards
|211
|300
|Passing Yards
|53
|255
|Rushing Yards
|158
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Albany (NY) 38 Stony Brook 20
Albany (NY) Leaders
- Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (20-for-28, 247 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Griffin Woodell (23 ATT, 136 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Brevin Easton (8 TAR, 6 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
Stony Brook Leaders
- Passing: Daron Bryden (21-for-31, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Roland Dempster (17 ATT, 46 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Johnson (8 TAR, 6 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Stony Brook
|Albany (NY)
|267
|Total Yards
|430
|208
|Passing Yards
|247
|59
|Rushing Yards
|183
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Delaware 45 Campbell 7
Delaware Leaders
- Passing: Ryan O'Connor (19-for-31, 246 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Quincy Watson (11 ATT, 40 YDS)
- Receiving: Jourdan Townsend (8 TAR, 5 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
Campbell Leaders
- Passing: Hajj-Malik Williams (16-for-32, 151 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Lamagea McDowell (17 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Ezeriah Anderson (7 TAR, 6 REC, 84 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Campbell
|Delaware
|288
|Total Yards
|406
|151
|Passing Yards
|316
|137
|Rushing Yards
|90
|3
|Turnovers
|1
William & Mary 31 Hampton 10
William & Mary Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Hughes (5-for-14, 145 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Mattijs Lasore (6 ATT, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: JT Mayo (1 TAR, 1 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
Hampton Leaders
- Passing: Christofer Zellous (14-for-24, 159 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INTs)
- Rushing: Zellous (17 ATT, 77 YDS)
- Receiving: Romon Copeland (7 TAR, 7 REC, 111 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Hampton
|William & Mary
|346
|Total Yards
|309
|159
|Passing Yards
|163
|187
|Rushing Yards
|146
|5
|Turnovers
|0
Rhode Island 31 NC A&T 24
Rhode Island Leaders
- Passing: Kasim Hill (11-for-20, 137 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja'Den McKenzie (23 ATT, 233 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Kahtero Summers (5 TAR, 3 REC, 69 YDS, 1 TD)
NC A&T Leaders
- Passing: Eli Brickhandler (12-for-18, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kenji Christian (22 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Amonte Jones (3 TAR, 3 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Rhode Island
|NC A&T
|423
|Total Yards
|370
|137
|Passing Yards
|161
|286
|Rushing Yards
|209
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's CAA Games
Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Villanova Wildcats at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Rhode Island Rams at Towson Tigers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
