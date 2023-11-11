Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Tazewell County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Washington High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Chatham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.