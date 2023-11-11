Saturday's contest features the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) and the Cornell Big Red (0-1) squaring off at Banterra Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-66 win for heavily favored Southern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Salukis are coming off of an 85-70 win against Southeast Missouri State in their last game on Tuesday.

Southern Illinois vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Southern Illinois vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 77, Cornell 66

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Salukis were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season, with a -48 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (44th in college basketball), and allowed 74.9 per outing (351st in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Southern Illinois scored fewer points per contest (72.5) than its season average (73.4).

Offensively the Salukis performed better in home games last year, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 69.1 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, Southern Illinois gave up 73 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 77.5.

