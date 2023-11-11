Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Saline County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Saline County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Murphysboro High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
