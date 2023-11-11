Our computer model predicts the Wisconsin Badgers will beat the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Camp Randall Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-10.5) Over (42.5) Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Week 11 Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 10.5 points or more, the Wildcats have a 3-2 record against the spread.

Wildcats games have hit the over in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The average point total for the Northwestern this season is 0.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Badgers are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-1.

This season, three of the Badgers' eight games have hit the over.

Wisconsin games average 49.8 total points per game this season, 7.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 23.6 19.1 22.6 16.6 24.8 22.3 Northwestern 20.1 24.2 28.8 25.8 10 26.3

