Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-400
|+310
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-450
|+340
FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Northwestern has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Wisconsin is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Badgers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
