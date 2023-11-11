The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Northwestern has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Wisconsin is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

