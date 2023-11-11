Big Ten opponents match up when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) and the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin ranks 76th in total offense (374.9 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (333.6 yards allowed per game) this season. Northwestern ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (292.1), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 32nd in the FBS with 331.1 total yards allowed per contest.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Northwestern Wisconsin 292.1 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.9 (85th) 331.1 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.6 (34th) 98.6 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.0 (64th) 193.6 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.9 (85th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has racked up 926 yards (102.9 per game) while completing 59% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 382 yards, or 42.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Brendan Sullivan has taken 75 carries and totaled 160 yards with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz leads his team with 507 receiving yards on 33 catches with four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has 34 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning's 48 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 161 rushing yards (17.9 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 754 yards on 130 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

This season, Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (34.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's 500 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has totaled 46 catches and three touchdowns.

Bryson Green has put together a 360-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 54 targets.

Chimere Dike has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring one touchdown.

