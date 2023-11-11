The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at NIU Convocation Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.

Appalachian State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 11.2% less often than Northern Illinois (16-11-0) last year.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Illinois 72.0 142.3 75.0 139.6 143.4 Appalachian State 70.3 142.3 64.6 139.6 133.0

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the Huskies averaged 7.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Mountaineers gave up (64.6).

Northern Illinois went 15-5 against the spread and 13-11 overall last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Illinois 16-11-0 15-12-0 Appalachian State 13-14-0 15-12-0

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Illinois Appalachian State 5-7 Home Record 10-7 7-10 Away Record 6-7 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

