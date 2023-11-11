The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) will meet the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 169th 72 Points Scored 70.3 205th 311th 75 Points Allowed 64.6 37th 278th 30 Rebounds 32.6 117th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.6 149th 211th 12.6 Assists 13 179th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 10.3 36th

