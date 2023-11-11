Saturday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at NIU Convocation Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Appalachian State coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: NIU Convocation Center

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 70, Northern Illinois 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-1.6)

Appalachian State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

Northern Illinois was 169th in college basketball in points scored (72 per game) and 311th in points conceded (75) last season.

Last year, the Huskies were 278th in the country in rebounds (30 per game) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4).

Northern Illinois was 211th in the nation in assists (12.6 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Huskies were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were 146th in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

Defensively, Northern Illinois was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2 last season. It was 112th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.8%.

Last year, the Huskies took 37.3% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.2% of the Huskies' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.8% were 2-pointers.

