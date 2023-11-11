The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-3.5) 143.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-3.5) 144.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Illinois put together a 16-11-0 ATS record last season.

The Huskies covered the spread 10 times last season (10-9 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 Mountaineers games last season hit the over.

