The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies shot 46.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.

Northern Illinois put together a 13-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.3% from the field.

The Huskies were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mountaineers finished 246th.

The Huskies' 72 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

Northern Illinois went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 64.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Illinois put up 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (69.2).

The Huskies conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule