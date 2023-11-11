Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in McLean County, Illinois this week, we've got what you need.
McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Roxana High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Stanford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal Community High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal West High School at Glenbard East High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lombard, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
