The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in McLean County, Illinois this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

McLean County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Roxana High School at Olympia High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Stanford, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal Community High School at Glenbard East High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Lombard, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal West High School at Glenbard East High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Lombard, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.