Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Madison County, Illinois this week, we've got the information here.
Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Roxana High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Stanford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edwardsville High School at York High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Providence Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
