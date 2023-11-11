If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Madison County, Illinois this week, we've got the information here.

Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Roxana High School at Olympia High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11

2:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: Stanford, IL

Stanford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Edwardsville High School at York High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11

2:30 PM CT on November 11 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Providence Catholic High School